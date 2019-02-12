Champions honored at annual football banquet

February 12, 2019 Football

Head coach Buck James with Defensive Player of the Year Kajuan Robinson. (Photo by Rick Nation)

The members of the Bryant Hornets were awarded rings for winning the 2018 Class 7A State football championship Monday night to highlight the annual banquet celebrating the season, held at Geyer Springs Baptist Church.

In addition, team awards were handed out including the Joe Wishard Hornet Warrior Award and scholarship which went to quarterback Ren Hefley, who was ranked 10thacademically in the Class of 2019 at Bryant High and served as Class president.

In addition, the 12thMan Award went to Lynn and Lana Chaffin for their support to the team.

The Hornets’ school records were listed, and lettermen were announced.

Mark Knowles, president of the Touchdown Club, served as emcee, along with head coach Buck James.

Coach Buck James with Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year Latavion Scott. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Team captains, above, were honored, seniors Nate Wallace, Kajuan Robinson, Jakob Neel and Blaise Smith.

All-State and all-conference awards were presented, go here.

Team awards:

Unsung Hero: Logan Reed

Mr. Hustle: Ahmad Adams

Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Austin Schroeder

Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Taylor Martin

Outstanding Special Teams Player of the Year: Tristan Sehika

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Blaise Smith

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Nate Wallace

Touchdown Club President Mark Knowles, left, and head coach Buck James present the 12th Man Award to Lynn and Lana Chaffin. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year: Latavion Scott

Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year: Kajuan Robinson

The players presented head coach Buck James a photo album of the highlights of the season. (Photo by Rick Nation)
All-State players, from left, Kajuan Robinson, Latavion Scott, Blaise Smith, Logan Burton, Nate Wallace. (Photo by Rick Nation)
First-team all-conference offensive players, from left, Ren Hefley, Clay McElyea, Jacob Burton, Tanner Wilson, Austin Trimble, Jake Meaders and Josh Robinson. (Photo by Rick Nation)
First-team all-conference defensive players were Austin Bailey, Daylon Land, Jake Wright, Jabin Gulley, Jakob Neel, Catrell Wallace, Ahmad Adams, Tamaurian Wilson, Andrew Hayes and Derrick Rose. Not pictured, Josh Salguerio. (Photo by Rick Nation)
