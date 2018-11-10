Class 7A playoff bracket updated with first-round scores

November 9, 2018 Football

2018 CLASS 7A STATE PLAYOFFS

Friday, Nov. 9

Game 2 — Fort Smith Southside (5-5) (Central 5) 35, Springdale (7-3) (West 4) 28

Game 4 — Conway (8-2) (Central 3) 49, Rogers (3-6) (West 6) 7

Game 6 — Fort Smith Northside (6-4) (Central 4) 35, Van Buren (4-6) (West 5) 0

Game 8 — Fayetteville (8-2) (West 3) 45, LR Catholic (5-5) (Central 6) 17

Friday, Nov. 16

Game 9 — Fort Smith Southside (6-5) at North Little Rock (10-0) (Central 1)

Game 10 — Conway (9-2) at Bentonville West (6-4) (West 2)

Game 11 — Fort Smith Northside (7-4) vs. Bentonville (7-3) (West 1)

Game 12 — Fayetteville (9-2) vs. Bryant (8-2) (Central 2)

Friday, Nov. 23

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner

Game 14 — game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner

Saturday, Dec. 1

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Championship

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 6:30 p.m.

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
November 3, 2018
Hornets grind down Wampus Cats, earn playoff bye

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!