Class 7A playoff bracket updated with first-round scores

2018 CLASS 7A STATE PLAYOFFS
Friday, Nov. 9
Game 2 — Fort Smith Southside (5-5) (Central 5) 35, Springdale (7-3) (West 4) 28
Game 4 — Conway (8-2) (Central 3) 49, Rogers (3-6) (West 6) 7
Game 6 — Fort Smith Northside (6-4) (Central 4) 35, Van Buren (4-6) (West 5) 0
Game 8 — Fayetteville (8-2) (West 3) 45, LR Catholic (5-5) (Central 6) 17
Friday, Nov. 16
Game 9 — Fort Smith Southside (6-5) at North Little Rock (10-0) (Central 1)
Game 10 — Conway (9-2) at Bentonville West (6-4) (West 2)
Game 11 — Fort Smith Northside (7-4) vs. Bentonville (7-3) (West 1)
Game 12 — Fayetteville (9-2) vs. Bryant (8-2) (Central 2)
Friday, Nov. 23
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner
Game 14 — game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner
Saturday, Dec. 1
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Championship
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 6:30 p.m.