June 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Close early, Junior Sox break out for run-rule win, improving to 17-0

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

When the Hot Springs Village Junior American Legion team picked up two runs in the top of the[more] second to take a lead, it looked like Bryant’s Everett Buick GMC Black Sox were headed for their first close game since they captured the championship of the 17U Battle of Omaha on June 16. Since that 5-4 win over the Colorado Slammers, the Sox have run-ruled three in-state opponents.

Make that four now.

Bryant tied the game in the bottom of the second then scored 10 runs over the next three frames while starter Zach Jackson settled in and shut out HSV to close out a 12-2 win in five innings at Bryant High School Field.

The win improved Everett to 17-0 on the season going into a Monday trip to Sheridan for a 6 p.m. contest.

Jackson finished with a one-hitter with just one of the Villagers’ runs earned.

Offensively, eight of Bryant’s nine starters hit safely. Dalton Holt was the lone batter with two hits. He drove in three runs. Brandan Warner, Blake Patterson and Evan Lee drove in two apiece with Lee extending his current hitting streak to nine games with a game-ending two-run single in the bottom of the fifth.

Bryant grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, without a hit. Harrison Dale, who scored three times in the contest, was hit by HSV starter Dylan Anderson’s fifth pitch. Moments later, he sprinted to third on an errant pickoff throw. Holt’s sacrifice fly brought him home.

The Hot Springs Village second began with the first of Jackson’s seven strikeouts. But a walk to Austin Sutterfield and a single to right by Chase Anderson — which turned out to be the team’s lone hit in the game — set the stage for the two-run uprising.

Josh Mitchell was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Tyler Dauber who hit a grounder to Connor Tatum at second for what might have been an inning-ending doubleplay. Tatum flipped to Dale, the shortstop, to get the force at second but a late, hard slide by Mitchell caused the relay to first to go astray and Chase Anderson was able to score right behind Sutterfield to make it 2-1.

Jackson struck out lead-off man J.D. Simmons. That started a run in which Jackson retired 10 of the last 12 batters he faced. Chase Anderson reached on a two-out error in the fourth but Bryant catcher Bailey Bowers threw him out trying to steal to end the frame. In the fifth, there was a one-out error but Jackson ended with a flourish, fanning Simmons and Kelton Collins to preserve what had grown into a 10-2 lead.

The Sox didn’t stay down long. In the bottom of the second, Hunter Oglesby yanked a double into the left-field corner. He moved up on a passed ball before scoring on Tatum’s grounder to first.

Bryant took the lead in the bottom of the third with Jordan Gentry reaching on an error to get things started. With one out, Holt plugged the gap in right-center and sprinted to third with an RBI triple. With two down, Patterson did the same thing with a drive to the same gap. His triple made it 4-2. Warner then singled him in to make it a three-run burst.

The fourth inning broke the game open. Tatum lined a single up the middle and stole second. He advanced to third on a groundout by Bowers and scored when Gentry rolled a single into left.

The uprising gained steam when Dale legged out an infield hit. Holt came through again with an RBI single inside the bag at third, making it 7-2. Lee walked to load the bases and, after a pitching change, the Sox benefitted from an error. Patterson reached on the miscue as Dale scored.

A walk to Warner forced in Holt then Oglesby delivered a sacrifice fly to right to cap off the inning with Lee sprinting in. Tatum walked but a grounder to short ended the frame.

The Sox clinched it when Lee looped a single to left after Gentry and Dale had walked and moved up on a wild pitch.

BRYANT EVERETT 12, HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE SALLY’S BODY SHOP 2

Junior American Legion

Sally’s ab r h bi Black Sox ab r h bi

Simmons, c 3 0 0 0 Dale, ss 2 3 1 0

Collins, lf 2 0 0 0 Holt, rf 3 2 2 3

D.Anderson, p-2b-ss 2 0 0 0 Lee, lf 3 1 1 2

Love, 1b 2 0 0 0 Patterson, 1b 3 1 1 2

Williams, 2b-rf 2 0 0 0 Warner, 3b 2 0 1 2

Sutterfield, 3b 1 1 0 0 Oglesby, cf 2 1 1 1

C.Anderson, ss-p 2 1 1 0 Tatum, 2b 2 1 1 1

Mitchell, rf-p-2b 1 0 0 0 Bowers, c 3 0 0 0

Dauber, cf 2 0 0 1 Gentry, dh 2 3 1 1

Jackson, p0000

Totals 17 2 1 1 Totals 22 12 9 12

HSV 020 00 — 2

BRYANT 113 52 — 12

One out when game-ending run scored.

E—D.Anderson, Dale 2, C.Anderson, Mitchell, Patterson. LOB—Hot Springs Village 3, Bryant 5. 2B—Oglesby. 3B—Holt, Patterson. SB—Warner 2, Tatum. SF—Holt, Oglesby.

Pitching ip r er h bb so

Hot Springs Village

D.Anderson (L) 3 5 0 4 0 0

Mitchell 0.1 5 4 3 1 0

C.Anderson 1 2 2 1 4 0

Bryant

Jackson (W) 5 2 1 1 2 7

HBP—Dale (by D.Anderson), Mitchell (by Jackson). WP—C.Anderson 2. PB—Simmons.