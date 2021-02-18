February 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Combs earns State bid as Bryant teams each finish 3rd at District

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — Bryant’s Jordan Combs qualified for state competition and, along with the BHS relay teams, will swim at the State meet at UALR on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Combs qualified in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing second only to Arkadelphia’s Ravi Sun at the South District Swim/Dive Championship meet held Tuesday, Feb. 17, at Ouachita Baptist University. Combs turned in a itme of 5:55.93 with Sun finishing at 5:11.86.

Combs and the Bryant boys finished third in the team standings with 246 points. Magnolia led the 10-team field with 333. El Dorado was second with 300.5.

In the girls competition, Taylor Aldridge and Katelyn Prewitt finished second and third, respectively, in the 1-meter dive competition while Erin Moser, Justine Tazelaar, and Megan Matthew each turned in top 5 performances to help the Lady Hornets finish third in the team standings as well. The Lady Hornets accumulated 260.5 points. El Dorado won the nine-team competition with 333.5 points. Little Rock Christian was second with 279.[more]

Combs added a third-place finish in the 200 yard free, turning in a time of 2:11.30 with teammates Jesse Wolf (eighth, 2:28.66) and Aaron Kizer (11th, 2:44.51) also picking up points.

Aldridge finished with a score of 194 in the diving competition with Prewitt at 189.80. Jessica Juckett of Little Rock Christian won the event with a a final score of 269.15.

Moser turned in the next highest individual finish with a fourth in the 100 yard butterfly, picking up 15 points for the Lady Hornets in a time of 1:14.14. She also tied for fifth in the 50 free with a time of 28.38. Alexa Eddy added to the Bryant point total in the event, finishing 13th in a time of 33.19.

Tazelaar’s fifth place finish led a group of four Bryant girls that scored in the 200 yard Individual Medley. She finished in 2:38.07. Matthew was seventh in 3:03.75, Alyx Ramsey was ninth in 3:15.95 and Leslie Henry 13th in 3:58.97. Tazelaar also picked up sixth-place points in the 100 yard free in a time of 1:02.72. Ramsey (12th, 1:41.25) also scored in the 100 yard breast stroke.

Matthew’s 1:25.73 clocking was good for fifth in the 100 yard back stroke. Sara Edwards (1:49.44), Charlie Hunnicutt (1:54.45) and Audra Dickson (2:17.63) scored for the Lady Hornets as well, finishing 12th, 13th and 15th, respectively.

Jordan Martin turned in a sixth-place finish in the 200 free (2:37.24) with Sarah Brooks (13th, 2:58.65) and Kayla Red (3:09.96) picking up points in the event as well. In the 500 free, Martin’s 7:04.77 time garnered seventh-place points with Brooks 13th with a time of 8:38.35.

Dylan Machycek earned a seventh-place finish for the Hornets in the 100 yard free, finishing in 1:00.62. Teammate Kyle Douglas was 15th in 1:09.28.

Wolf added eighth-place points in the 100 yard butterfly. He finished in 1:16.55 while Kizer turned in a 1:37.59 to earn 10th-place points.

A quartet of Hornets scored in the 100 yard backstroke and the 100 breast stroke. In the former, Andrew Dull led the Bryant contingent, finishing eighth in 1:18.64. Brennan Bullock was ninth in 1:30.10, Cory Campbell 12th in 1:45.05 and Jacob Griffin 13th in 2:11.30. In the latter, Blake Heil set the pace for Bryant finishing eighth in 1:18.86. Caleb Thomas was 11th in 1:27.41, Douglas 13th in 1:34.26 and Dull 14th in 1:34.69.

Bullock led a trio of Hornets that scored in the 50 free, taking eighth in 26.47. Machycek was 11th (27.06) and Heil 14th (27.65). Thomas added 10th-place points in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:59.93.

In the relays, both Bryant squads finished fourth in the 400 free. For the girls, Ramsey, Brooks, Matthew and Haley Machycek combined on a time of 5:13.86. For the boys, it was Thomas, Combs, Douglas and Wolf teaming up for a 4:33.75.

In the 200 free, Thomas, Dylan Machycek, Heil and Brennan clocked in at 1:49.87 to finish fifth. Both teams were sixth in the respective 200 medley relays. Bullock, Heil, Combs and Machycek turned in a 2:13.41 in the boys, while Matthew, Ramsey, Moser and Tazelaar combined on a 2:21.60 clocking.