Conway White tags Bryant Blue with loss

October 25, 2018 Football

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

CONWAY — The struggles of the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School continued on Thursday night in a cold drizzle at John McConnell Stadium. Conway White’s Wampus Cats scored on six of their seven possessions, taking advantage of four Hornet turnovers and a blocked punt on the way to a 48-0 win.

The only time the Cats were denied the end zone, Bethel’s Aiden Shaw intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Brody Troyer was the Hornets’ leading rusher with 5 yards as the Hornets were unable to pick up a first down in the contest.

Now 2-5 this season, Bethel closes out the 2018 campaign at North Little Rock on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
October 26, 2018
No. 2 Hornets challenge No. 1 Charging Wildcats tonight

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!