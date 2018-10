Conway White turns back freshman Lady Hornets

CONWAY — The Conway White Lady Cats freshman volleyball team earned a 25-14, 25-9 win over the Bryant Lady Hornets freshmen.

Riley Hudson, Claire Watson and Olivia McAllister each had kills for Bryant with Savannah Rye picking up assists on each. Lawson Godwin led the Lady Hornets with six digs.

Bryant will conclude the regular season this Thursday when Benton makes a visit to the Bryant Middle School gym.