Cruz, Barrientos named all-State for Hornets

Bryant Hornets seniors Jhorman Cruz and Ricky Barrientos have been named all-State in Class 7A Soccer for the 2018 season. In addition, Cruz was named to the all-State Tournament team and to the Arkansas High School Coaches Association boys all-star soccer team.

According to Hornets head coach Richard Friday, all-conference honors were awarded to junior Luis Lara, junior Martin Ramirez, senior Alberto Rodarte, junior Thomas Bullington, senior Luke Welch and senior Dawson Oakley.

The Hornets finished 12-8-3 on the season including a 4-0 win over Bentonville in the first round of the 7A State Tournament in Rogers. There were knocked out of State contention by the hosting Mountaineers, who wound up in the finals where they lost to a Fort Smith Northside team the Hornets had defeated twice during the regular season.