Cunningham captures singles win to highlight final BHS regular-season tennis match

CONWAY — Bryant’s Blake Cunningham defeated Conway’s Rodrigo McCarthy 8-1 in the No. 1 singles match but that proved to be the only one of eight 7A-Central Conference duals that BHS could muster in their final regular-season event at the University of Central Arkansas on Thursday.

The 7A-Central Conference tournament will be held Oct. 2-3 at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock.

Overall, Bryant netters won seven matches but only the top two in boys singles and doubles as well as girls singles and doubles count for league results.

Conway’s Martez Trezvant outlasted Bryant’s Broc Ingold at No. 2 singles for the boys.

In girls singles, Bryant’s Abbie Johnson was nicked by Holly Jones at No. 1, 3-8. At No. 2, Conway’s Amy Gericke prevailed 8-2 over Isabel Van Dorth.

In doubles action, Bryant’s Haylee Scott and Ainsley Hart were defeated by Taylor Lemieux and Ashleigh Darnell, 0-8, in No. 1. Megan Sisco and Hannah Henderson of Bryant were stopped by Kate Ferguson and Bailey Glover, 2-8.

The boys doubles matches went to Conway’s Thomas McNabb and Parker Padgett, 8-4, over Coby Greiner and Jalen Dinstbier at No. 1 while Wilson Gifford and Noah Gay got past Cade Dupree and Logan Catton, 8-3, at No. 2.

In other girls matches, Scott won a singles match 6-4 over Conway’s Jaclyn Reifeiss and Hart defeated Libby Trevillion, 6-3. Conway’s Lexy Dill won 6-0 over Sisco and Heidi Winston prevailed over Henderson, 6-1.

Johnson and Van Dorth picked up a win in doubles, 8-6, over Hannah Taylor and Savannah Kennedy. Sisco and Henderson came back to play Savannah Dycus and Berris Teague but fell 1-6.

For the boys, Dupree and Catton played a second doubles match and won 6-4 over Jackson Fisher and Evan Routt as did Greiner and Dinstbier over Tyler Coan and Hayden Burbank, 7-5. In addition, Codi Kirby and Donte Baker defeated Hayden Weber and Garrison Burbank, 6-4.

Conway’s Pau Anton and Evan Trimble took an 8-0 win over Eric Erdmann and Ethan Blackford and, in singles, Sho Honda won 8-1 over Blackford.