Cunningham, Johnson advance at conference tennis tourney

LITTLE ROCK — Top singles players Blake Cunningham and Abbigail Johnson advanced to the second day of the 7A-Central Conference tennis tournament Monday by winning first-round matches.

The rest of the Bryant contingent was defeated in the first round.

Cunningham won his singles match over Martez Tresvant of Conway, 6-0, 6-3. Meanwhile, Johnson prevailed over Kelsey David of Cabot, 7-5, 6-4.

In a second match, for seeding on Tuesday, Cunningham was defeated 1-6, 0-6 by Catholic’s Parker Stearns. Johnson lost her second match, 0-6, 0-6 to Eleano Burks of Little Rock Central.

In other action, Isabel Van Dorth absorbed a 1-6, 1-6 loss to Ty Noonan of Mount St. Mary Academy. The girls doubles team of Haylee Scott and Ainsley Hart fell to Fort Smith Southside’s duo of Jenna Hunter and Abby Harris, 4-6, 0-6. In addition, Bryant’s Hannah Henderson and Megan Sisco were defeated by Southside’s Amy Truitt and MacKenzie Shell, 0-6, 0-6.

For the boys, Broc Ingold was defeated by Catholic’s Tucker Harris, 0-6, 0-6. Top doubles team, Coby Greiner and Jalen Dinstbier fell to Conway’s Thomasa McNabb and Parker Padgett, 0-6, 4-6 while Logan Catton and Cade Dupree suffered a 2-6, 0-6 setback against Little Rock Central’s Jake Maxson and Ben Heflin.

The tournament was seeded with No. 1 singles and doubles teams paired against No. 2 singles and doubles teams.