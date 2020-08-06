August 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Darbonne’s 75 among top scores at Conway tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — Andrew Darbonne shot a round of 75, four strokes of the pace of individual medalist Cain Gunnett of North Little Rock as the Bryant Hornets compiled a score of 336 to finish sixth in an 11-team Wampus Cat Invitational tournament at Conway Country Club on Wednesday.

The Lady Hornets saw their first competition of the season and Katy Edwards carded a 99 while Maddie Stephens shot 119.

Tanner Caton turned in a round of 82 for the Hornets. Brendon Morton shot 86 and Zach Byers rounded out the scoring quartet with a 93. Scott Schmidt shot 99 for the Hornets.

Conway won the team honors, combining for a 309 with four golfers shooting rounds under 80. Little Rock Christian was second at 316, edging North Little Rock at 318.

Bryant is scheduled to be back in action today with a tournament at North Hills Country Club in Sherwood.