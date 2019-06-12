Davis, Riggs, Pabon spur 17U Sox’ lopsided victory

BAUXITE — Noah Davis had four hits while Ryan Riggs and Kyler Pabon came through with three each as the Bryant Black Sox 17U Junior American Legion team blasted the Benton Dirtbags 17U team of Buaxite, 17-5, on Tuesday night.

Strong relief pitching by Davis and Hayden Thompson squelched any hope of a comeback after the Sox had struck for an 11-2 lead in the first three innings.

After adding three in the home third, the Dirtbags surrendered six in the top of the fourth to make it a run-rule lead.

The victory improved the Sox to 14-2 going into this weekend’s Chad Wolffe Showcase tournament in Fayetteville.

Bryant started Tuesday’s rout with a pair of runs in the top of the first. Davis’ one-out single instigated the uprising. J.T. Parker drew a walk then the duo worked a double steal to put runners at second and third for Riggs, who cracked a double to center, chasing both in.

Pabon’s first hit, a single to left, made it 3-0.

Sox starter Dakota Clay hit a batter in the bottom of the first but retired the side with no damage.

Bryant’s second began with Lawson Speer reaching base when his fly to right was misplayed with one down. Davis cracked a double and J.T. Parker’s sacrifice fly made it 4-0. Riggs singled to chase in Davis.

A two-out error on a grounder hit by Hunter Ferrell came after Ethan Matthews and Easton Dinwiddie had singled. C Goines singled in a second run but when Ferrell tried to score as well, Bryant’s Ethan Matthews threw him out at the plate from right.

The Sox blew the game open with six in the top of the third. Pabon’s single to center revved up the offense. Walks to Morrow and Clay loaded the bases then Blaine Sears worked a free pass to force in a run.

The wildness continued as Speer drew a walk against a new pitcher. Davis’ third hit, a single to right, plated two to make it 9-2.

Alert base-running allowed both Speer and Davis to score when Parker bounced out to second, making it 11-2.

A double by Jackson Regan opened the bottom of the inning. Consecutive walks filled the bags. Clay walked in a run then gave way to Morrow. He got the first out on strikes but a pair of free passes made it 11-5 before Davis relieved and got Ferrell to hit a fly to Sears in left. Junior Acosta tried to tag and score but was thrown out trying to get back to third.

Bryant’s big fourth-inning outburst began with a single by Morrow. Clay’s grounder to kicked then Sears walked to load the bases. Speer lined a single to right to make it 12-5 and, after another pitching change, Davis cracked his second double, driving in two more.

Parker drew a walk then Riggs singled to make it 15-5. Andrews tacked on a run with a sacrifice fly. And when Parker scored on a passes ball before Pabon single, the final score was on the board.

Benton threatened in the bottom of the fourth with a single and a double with two down. But a grounder to Parker at third resulted in the third out, retiring the side.

Thompson walked the first batter he faced in the bottom of the fifth but he struck out Dinwiddie and got Cole Babcock to ground into a game-ending double play.