Details for Salt Bowl 2018 “Saturday Night Lights” released

Tickets and t-shirts for Salt Bowl 2018 go on sale TODAY and the Salt Bowl Committee is pleased to announce the theme for Salt Bowl 2018 is ”Saturday Night Lights”.
For the last two years the game has come down to the final play, and we expect another great game for Salt Bowl 2018.
Salt Bowl 2018 will be the only football game in Arkansas on Saturday night, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at War Memorial Stadium. The Salt Bowl is the most well-attended high school game each year in Arkansas and it figures to be even bigger this year.
Bryant will be the home team this year and will sit on the west side of War Memorial Stadium.
Salt Bowl 2018 “Saturday Night Lights” #SaltySaturday would not be possible without the support of the community and sponsors. The sponsors this year include Big Red Stores, Everett Buick GMC, Chuy’s Restaurant, Jones Heating and Air, Rock Family Dental, Westrock Orthodontics, Impact Oral Surgery, Leap Kids Pediatric Dental, Skippy Foods, Chick-Fil-A, Arkansas Urology, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Petit Jean Meats, Arkansas Copier, Recycle Saline, Bin There Dump That, Ortho Arkansas, Arkansas Bone and Joint, Republic Services, Saline Memorial Hospital, Mascot Media, The Chris Kinzler Family, Ink Custom Tees, Saline County banks and credit unions, Bryant Chamber of Commerce, and the Benton Chamber of Commerce.
The Salt Bowl Committee website is, www.saltbowlar.com. The game and activities can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SaltBowlAR, the hashtag #SaltySaturday will be used once again as well.
Tickets and t-shirts are on sale today, Aug. 1, at all Big Red Stores in Saline County. Tickets are $10 each and include a Salt Bowl t-shirt. When fans purchase their ticket, you will also receive a coupon for a free queso from Chuy’s to be used by Sept. 30; available at both Chuy’s locations in West Little Rock and North Little Rock.
The committee urges everyone to buy their tickets and t-shirts early. Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the game for $8, but that price does not include the t-shirt. Only AAA passes will be accepted
Again this year there are also Indoor Club Level tickets available, tickets are $25 which includes a Salt Bowl T-shirt and can be purchased at either the Benton Chamber of Commerce or Bryant Chamber of Commerce. They will also have parking passes available for purchase for $25.
Also, beginning Wednesday, anyone can go to Everett Buick GMC and sign up to be in the drawing for a chance to “Throw Like A Pro”. Sign up starting Aug. 1 at Everett Buick GMC or at the Everett tent at the tailgate party. Names will be drawn after the tailgate party and the participants will “Throw Like a Pro” at halftime for the chance to win a new truck.
Starting today, go to Chick-Fil-A Reynolds Road in Bryant and sign up for the chance to be “Kickin’ for Chicken”. Sign up between Aug. 1 and game day, names will be drawn, and they will be given the opportunity to kick a field goal at halftime to win a year’s supply of chicken from Chick-Fil-A.
Also, beginning today through Friday, Aug. 24, stop by Academy Sports + Outdoors in Benton and ask a team member how your name can be entered to win a $100 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card. Five winners will be announced during the Salt Bowl.
Rock Family Dental, Westrock Orthodontics, Leap Kids Pediatric Dental, and IMPACT Oral Surgery have sponsored the Salt Bowl for over six years. This year, Westrock Orthodontics is giving away free braces to one lucky winner. Entries can be made at https://westrockortho.com/salt-bowl-2018/or at their booth at the tailgate party.
The Salt Bowl Committee is always pleased to be working again with great organizations to give back to our community: The Arkansas Foodbank, the Arkansas Blood Institute and, new this year, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.
The Arkansas Foodbank will be partnering with Skippy Foods for the annual Peanut Butter Drive from Aug. 1 through Aug. 23, to provide food for children and families in need in the community. Schools from Bryant and Benton will be competing to see who can donate the most peanut butter, with a goal of 25,000 pounds, and then Skippy Foods will again provide a matching gift. This year, parents and students will be able to bring their peanut butter to Benton and Bryant school Open Houses prior to the start of school.
Arkansas Foodbank is also partnering with several local businesses to be drop off locations. Saline County residents can drop off peanut butter at local Big Red locations as well as Everett Buck GMC. If your business would like to be a drop off location, contact Nick Bradford at 501-569-4315. Businesses will then donate the peanut butter to the school of their choice in the Benton or Bryant school district. The peanut butter stays in the school districts and food pantries in Saline County.
Also, you can donate $10 to the Arkansas Foodbank by texting FEED to 501501. No one deserves to go hungry. Yet, Arkansas is second in the nation for food insecurity. One in six, or an estimated 515,000 Arkansans, does not know where their next meal may come from. For children, that rate is even higher. One in four children face food insecurity in Arkansas, and in some of our rural counties, that rate is as high as one in three. Anytime, during the month of August, you can help by texting and donating to help hungry children, families and seniors in need.
The Arkansas Blood Institutewill be holding blood drives at both high schools. The Bryant High School blood drive will be held on Sept. 11, and the Benton High School blood drive will take place on Sept. 12. Both schools will be competing for a trophy to the school that donates the most pints of blood.
In conjunction with new partner this year, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas,from Aug. 20-24, each school in the Benton and Bryant School Districts will be collecting donations for Goodwill. Students, families and the community are encouraged to donate gently-used clothing and household items. In addition to funding numerous education, training and employment programs, donations collected will mean money for the school districts and scholarships for Saline County residents to earn their Business Professional Certification. Donations should be taken to an area school instead of your local Goodwill store or donation center.
Game week will kick-off with the Recycle Saline coaches’ and players’ press conference that will be held at War Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 20. Coach Brad Harris, Coach Buck James and two players from each team will be available to speak about this year’s game.
There will be two community pep rallies at Everett Buick GMC the week of the game. The Bryant Community Pep Rally will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m., and the Benton Community Pep Rally will be held on Wednesday Aug. 22, at 6 p.m., as well. There will be free hot dogs, drinks and Kona Ice at each rally. Drive Time Sports on 103.7 The Buzz will broadcast live from Everett Buick GMC on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The Academy Sports and Outdoors Tailgate Party will be an all-day affair at War Memorial Stadium leading up to the Salt Bowl kickoff. To reserve your tailgate spot for your family, friends, or graduating class, contact War Memorial Stadium at 501-663-6385.
In addition, beginning at 3 p.m., businesses, non-profits, churches, colleges, campaigns and 103.7 The Buzz will be showcasing themselves on the east side of War Memorial Stadium Also at 3, thanks to sponsors Petit Jean Meats and Saline County banks and credit unions, free Petit Jean hot dogs and drinks will be passed out and over 80 vendors will be set up. Midtowne Church will be back with their Kids Zone of inflatables for the kids to enjoy.
Anyone interested in a booth space, contact the Benton Chamber of Commerce at 501-860-7004.
The gates into War Memorial Stadium will open at 5. Pre-game festivities will begin at 6:30, with recognition of the Future Panthers and Future Hornets and cheerleaders as well as our Community Service Awards, the Rob Patrick Award and the Donnie Burks Award, all sponsored by Westrock Orthodontics.
The Honorary Captain conducting this year’s coin toss sponsored by Republic Services will be the KATV Sports Director and “Mr. High School Football” Steve Sullivan. The Honorary Co-Captains for their respective teams are the Former Athletic Directors, who started the Salt Bowl, Coach Ronnie Kerr and Coach Tom Farmer
At halftime, the cheer and dance squads will perform, the Benton and Bryant bands will again perform together, and the “Kickin’ for Chicken” and “Throw Like A Pro” will take place.