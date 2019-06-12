Dirtbags rally past Black Sox 15U team

BAUXITE — The Bryant Black Sox 15U Junior American Legion team grabbed a 3-1 lead early on the Benton Dirtbags 16U team at Bauxite on Tuesday night but the Dirtbags struck for four runs in the bottom of the third and shut out the Sox the rest of the way for a 6-3 win in five innings.

Reece Rowland, Jonathan Brock and Logan Bragg combined on the three scoreless innings after the Sox got to Jesse Oliver early.

Kyler Pabon had two of Bryant’s five hits in the game. He, Jaxon Ham and Colby Morrow drove in the three Sox runs.

The Black Sox picked up a run in the top of the first when Pabon reached on an error then so did Ham. Both runners advanced when Cade Parker grounded out. When Morrow bounced out to second, Pabon scored to make it 1-0.

Benton used an error, a wild pitch and a second error to tie it in the bottom of the first. Ham, the Sox’ starter, induced a comebacker to get out of the inning.

Bryant regained the upper hand in the top of the second. Braxton Prather led off with an infield hit. With one out, Caleb Greiner walked. After Calvin Myles earned a free pass to load the bases, Pabon lined a single to center to drive in the run. Greiner tried to score as well but was thrown out at the plate.

Ham, however, cracked a single to right to get Myles home to make it 3-1.

On the mound, Ham fanned the side in the bottom of the inning around a two-out walk.

Gavin Burton was hit by a pitch with one out in the top of the third but the Sox were unable to take advantage.

A pair of errors opened the door for the Dirtbags to take the lead in the bottom of the third. A third error loaded the bases. Hunter Ferrell came through with an sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 then Rowland singled to tie it.

Another pair of singles put Benton on top 4-3 then a bases-loaded walk force in a run.

Drew Hatman relieved for Bryant and struck out Brian Stuckey and got Hunter Thomas to groundout to end the inning.

Oliver singled in the bottom of the fourth and Ferrell doubled. A bunt single by Rowland tacked on a run for the Dirtbags. Rowland got picked off for the second out of the inning then Hatman ended the uprising with a strikeout.

Down to their last three outs, the Sox got a lead-off single from Hatman in the top of the fifth. He stole second but was stranded.

The 15U Sox are scheduled to play again on June 18 at Sheridan.