Dramatic walk-off win keeps Bryant 7’s in winners’ bracket

CROSSETT — Locked in a scoreless battle over six innings, the Bryant Athletic Association All-Stars and the Sylvan Hills All-Stars went to extra innings in their showdown at the Cal Ripken 7-and-under State Tournament Sunday.

Sylvan Hills scored a run in the top of the seventh only to have Bryant score two in the home half for a dramatic walk-off win.

Mason Abrahamson singled in a run to tie the game then Wyatt Hunter knocked in the game-winner for Bryant, which advances in the winners bracket with the 2-1 victory.

The team, coached by Rick Brown, includes Brady Brown, Amarii Clary, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Garrett Hill, Evan Hill, Hunter, Keller Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham, Crews Thomason along with Abrahamson and Hunter.

Not only did no one score in the first six innings, neither team could get a base-runner past first.

In the seventh, an infield hit opened things for Sylvan Hills. The runner moved to second on a groundout then to third on another one. Despite that, Bryant was an out away from escaping the jam. But a two-out bloop hit drove in the run.

Suddenly, Sylvan Hills was three outs from winning.

But Drake singled to open the bottom of the inning. With one out, Thomason that sent Drake to third as he advanced to second on the throw from the outfield.

That set up Abrahamson’s game-tying single and, moments later, Hunter’s game-winner setting off a Bryant celebration.