Drennan’s triples highlight Senior Sox’ eruption against YBC

FAYETTEVILLE — Cade Drennan belted two triples in one inning as the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team scored seven times in the bottom of the fifth to break open a 2-2 game and produce a 9-2 win over the Yard Baseball Club (YBC) 17 of Grain Valley, Mo.

The win made the Sox 3-0 in pool play at the annual Chad Wolfe Classic in northwest Arkansas. They’re set to complete pool play on Sunday morning at 9 against Perfect Timing 17 Red of Springdale at Baum Stadium.

Drennan started the fifth with his first triple. Courtesy runner Logan Catton scored on Myers Buck’s grounder to short, beating the throw to the plate. Konnor Clontz ran for Buck, the Sox’ pitcher, and Logan Grant lofted a single to left.

With one out, Grayson Prince drew a walk to fill the sacks. Coby Greiner’s walk made it 4-2 then, with two down, Scott Schmidt bounced a single up the middle that cleared the bases. He reached second on the late throw to the plate.

Schmidt scored when Jake Wright’s liner to second was misplayed then Drennan capped off what he started with his second triple.

Buck, who worked the first four innings on the mound allowed a pair of runs in the first, four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

YBC scored those runs when the first two batters walked. A grounder into a force at second put runners at the corners then a wild pitch got the first run in. Later, the second runner scored on a groundout.

Logan Catton pitched a scoreless fifth and Jake Wright pitched around a walk to finish up.

The Sox were limited to five hits but that was enough to take advantage of 10 walks and an error.

Bryant tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the third. Wright and Drennan each drew walks then, with one out, a balk moved them to second and third. Grant drew a free pass to load the bases and, after Wright scored on a passed ball, Sandidge walked to load them up again.

Prince hit a grounder to third that resulted in a force there on Grant as Catton, running for Drennan came home with the tying tally.

Buck had worked a 1-2-3 second then pitched around a single and a two-out walk in the third.

YBC managed a pair of singles in the top of the fourth. The runners were sacrificed to second and third but, with two out, Buck got the final out on a grounder to short.

In the fifth, a one-out single was erased when Drennan threw the base-runner out as he tried to steal second.

With Catton on the mound in the sixth, YBC managed a one-out single but the Sox turned a 6-4-3 doubleplay.

In the home sixth, Sandidge doubled but was stranded.

Wright issued his walk with one away but came back to retire the next two, closing out the win.