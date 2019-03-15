Early goals lift Rockets past Hornets in conference match

March 15, 2019 Boys Soccer

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets absorbed their first 6A-Central Conference loss at Little Rock Catholic on Thursday night. Catholic’s Rockets scored twice in the first half and shut out the Hornets for a 2-0 win.

“We were slow and behind throughout the night,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We missed our opportunities and they capitalized early on two of theirs. We need to be more aggressive and start dictating the game.

Bryant, now 2-2-2 overall, is 1-1 in league play going into spring break. The Hornets return to action with a league match at home against Little Rock Central on Tuesday, March 26.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

