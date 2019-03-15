Early goals lift Rockets past Hornets in conference match

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets absorbed their first 6A-Central Conference loss at Little Rock Catholic on Thursday night. Catholic’s Rockets scored twice in the first half and shut out the Hornets for a 2-0 win.

“We were slow and behind throughout the night,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We missed our opportunities and they capitalized early on two of theirs. We need to be more aggressive and start dictating the game.

Bryant, now 2-2-2 overall, is 1-1 in league play going into spring break. The Hornets return to action with a league match at home against Little Rock Central on Tuesday, March 26.