June 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

East, Tucker blank Senior Sox’ final CWC foe

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SPRINGDALE — You can never have enough pitching. No news there.

But, in their quest to repeat as Senior American Legion State champions later this summer, the Bryant Black Sox are starting to develop a deeper staff.

On the heels of Austin Kelly’s two-hit shutout on Saturday, Jake East, with fifth-inning relief from Seth Tucker, whipped up a four-hit whitewash of the Extra Innings Sticks to wrap up play in the CWC showcase event in northwest Arkansas.

After opening the CWC with a 6-6 tie, the Sox won three in a row and improved to 8-1-1 overall this season going into a doubleheader against Fort Smith Kerwins at Hendrix College in Conway on Tuesday.

Sunday’s 8-0 run-rule win was close for a while. The Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when East and Aaron Orender each singled. With one out, the duo worked a double steal then Scott Schmidt squeezed the run home.

The Sox tried to go back-to-back when Tucker got a bunt down but Orender was out at the plate on the fielder’s choice.

East worked around a single and a walk in the top of the third. The runners were sacrificed to second and third but the Bryant right-hander retired the next two, fanning one and getting the second on a tap back to the mound.

In the home third, Dylan Hurt beat out an infield hit and so did Garrett Misenheimer. Kelly got a bunt down and the Sticks had no play. With the sacks full, East picked up an RBI by bouncing into a force at second.

With two down in the top of the fourth, Extra Innings threatened with a walk and a single but East got the next batter to fly to left to keep it 2-0.

The Sox started to pull away in the home fourth. Matthew Sandidge singled with one out. He stole his way to third then scored on a base hit by Hurt. He swiped second and came home when Misenheimer drilled a double to right, making it 4-0.

Tucker issued a walk but, after retiring the next two batters, picked off the runner at second.

East lined a single off the pitcher to start Bryant’s fifth. Orender sliced a single to right then Joey Cates walked to load the bases. East scored when Jordan Gentry grounded into a force at third.

Tucker bounced an RBI single to right to make it 6-0. With runners at first and third and one out, Logan Allen grounded into a force at second as Gentry scored. Hurt ended it with his third hit of the game, lashing a single to right.

