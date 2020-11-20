Eighth grade battle of Lady Hornets goes to White

The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team broke open a tight contest with a 14-0 run in the second quarter on the way to a 36-7 victory over the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team at the Bryant Middle School gym on Thursday night.

Austyn Oholendt scored 20 points to lead the White Lady Hornets. Nia Sims added 6, Reese Williams 4. Aniston Sweet scored 3 points with Kayla Martin adding 2 and Madison Loggins 1.

Vivian Spradlin led Blue with 3 points. Grace Cheak and Rachel Green each had 2.

Bryant White’s lead was just 5-3 after one quarter.

“The first quarter was a very hard quarter,” said Bryant White coach Ben Perry. “Both teams were feeling out each other’s defense and offense and trying to see what the defense would allow and where the scoring opportunities were going to be while on offense.

Bryant White scored first off a nice shot by Sweet and then Bryant Blue took the lead on a free throw and then again with a great cut to the basket by Spradlin and an assist from Elise Surratt.

Bryant White came back and was able to take the lead before end of quarter making it 5 to 3.

In the second quarter, Oholendt took control of game scoring 11 of her 20 points.

“We ended the half up 19-3 being very stingy on defense and not allowing many shots,” Perry related. “We came out early in the third quarter moving the ball a little better on offense and we were more active on defense.

“Bryant Blue did a tremendous job of playing smart man defense and shutting down the lanes,” he said. “It’s always nice to see the competitiveness of the Bryant players on the court. Even though the shots fell for Bryant White last night, it is apparent that these girls are great competitors, and will all only get better as they move up.

“Bryant Blue’s coach Tiffany Phillips has done a great job of teaching man defense with these girls,” Perry added. “The knowledge she brings to the program is a tremendous boost for Bryant and I look forward to seeing how the season moves on for those girls. We all played well, and we are both looking forward to our next competition against another school.”

Both teams are off until after Thanksgiving. On Monday, Nov. 30, Bryant Blue will host North Little Rock while Bryant White plays at Cabot South.