Fall Parent-Athlete meetings set for July 31, Aug. 1

The annual fall sports pre-season Parent-Athlete meetings will be held on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Bryant Middle School gym starting precisely at 6:30 p.m.
On Monday, those with athletes in football (grades 7-12), cross country (grades 7-12), tennis and swimming will be meeting. On Tuesday, those with athletes in golf, volleyball (grades 7-12), cheer (grades 7-12), dance (grades 7-12) and varsity basketball only will be meeting.
Those in attendance are urged to be in the gym by 6:10 and seated by 6:30 p.m.