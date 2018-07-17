Fall sports parent-athlete meetings set for July 30-31

Required Fall Sports Parent meetings will be held on July 30 and 31 in the Bryant Middle School gym at 7:30 p.m.

On July 30, the meeting will include parents with kids playing football, grades 7 through 12; volleyball, grades 7 through 12; tennis and swimming.

On July 31, the meeting will include parents with kids in cheer, grades 7 through 12; dance, grades 7 through 12; cross country, golf and basketball (varsity only).

“We ask that parents and athletes be seated by 7:30 p.m., as we will start on time,” stated head athletic trainer Christa Finney. “Please not the time change this year due to teams having to practice due to the construction. Hopefully, this is the last year we have to break them all up.”

