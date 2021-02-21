February 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Bragg paces Bryant in opening match

John Bragg shot a nine-hole round of 39 to lead the Bryant Hornets golf team to a second-place finish in their first competition of the season, a triangular match with Benton and Lake Hamilton at Longhills Golf Club on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The Hornets combined on a score of 162, six strokes off of Lake Hamilton’s pace.

The Lady Hornets, meanwhile, bested their Benton and Lake Hamilton counterparts as Amy Griffin carded a 50 and Jessica McCrotty at 54 for a team total of 104. Benton’s duo finished at 106 with Lake Hamilton at 114.

In the varsity boys competition, Marshall Bettoney, battling through back problems, turned in a round of 40 with Heath Carpenter bringing in a 41, Lance Shirron a 42 and Josh Wright 46.

There was a junior varsity match between Benton and Bryant, as well. Bryant, led by Dillon Sharp’s 41 edged its rival by a stroke with a total of 182.

The Bryant teams are scheduled to return to competition on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Longhills against Benton, Sheridan and Mayflower.



