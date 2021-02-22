February 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

Bryant golf team opens impressively

With its top four starters back from last year’s State Tournament team, the Bryant Hornets’ golf season holds a lot of promise. And it didn’t take long for them to show what they’re capable of as they dominated a three-team match to open the 2000 season Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Longhills Golf Club.

Senior Trey Calhoun was co-medalist with a round of one-under 35 to lead the Hornets to a four-man total of 145, one stroke over par. Benton, with Ryan Ray also carding a 35, finished at 154 as a team and El Dorado combined for a 165.

“I wish it had been at the end of the year,” quipped Hornets coach Joe Calhoun. “The weather was great and we played great.”

Marshall Bettoney and Bradley Burrows finished with par rounds of 36. Burrows was a bonus as the team’s No. 5 player. He made up for a sub-par round for junior Dallis Clark who finished at 42 after shooting 3-under in a practice round. Blake Pennington carded a 38.

“Dallis has been playing real well,” Calhoun mentioned. “I don’t know what happened with him but Burrows made up for it.”

The Bryant junior varsity also outplayed their counterparts finishing at 163 to El Dorado’s 181 and Benton’s 189. Caleb Lewis was medalist with a round of 39. Lance Shirron carded a 40 for Bryant with John Bragg and Wesley Atkins at 42 and Chris Baker finishing at 45.

The Hornets were set to return to action Thursday at Longhills with Benton, North Pulaski and Sheridan.



