February 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

Hornets continue hot start

Marshall Bettoney fired a 3-under-par 33 to lead the Bryant Hornets to their second victory in as many matches this season in a four-team event at Longhills Golf Club Thursday.

The Hornets’ Blake Pennington also finished under par (one-under) with a round of 35 as the Hornets amassed a low team total of 145. Benton was second and 155 with Sheridan combining on a 168. North Pulaski golfers also competed but didn’t have enough players for a team total.

All five of Bryant’s top golfers finished with rounds under 40. Trey Calhoun, medalist in the Hornets’ first match of the season, carded a 38 on Thursday with Dallis Clark and Caleb Lewis contributing rounds of 39.

“You just hope we’re not peaking already,” commented Hornets coach Joe Calhoun. “Like I said before, this is the way you want them playing at the end of the season.”

The Hornets were set to host another match today against Benton, Camden Fairview and Watson Chapel.



