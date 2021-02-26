February 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Hornets split first pair of soccer games

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — The Bryant Hornets soccer team notched its first victory of the season when they overwhelmed the Sheridan Yellowjackets 8-0 on Monday, Feb. 25.

Thomas Yun had four goals to lead the Hornets.

“We started slowly but gained momentum to lead 5-0 at the half,” said Hornets head coach Bodie Nance. “In the second half, going with the wind, we missed some good shots and really controlled the game.”

During a five minute span with about 10 minutes left in the contest, the Hornets erupted for three quick goals to produce the final score.

The Hornets had opened the season on Thursday, Feb. 21, with a 1-0 loss to the Little Rock Central Junior Varsity team.

Goal-keeper Anthony Moreno stopped 10 shots on goal to highlight the Hornets’ effort.

“We had six shots on goal all in the second half,” Nance said. “Thomas had three of the six shots for us. Bruce Joslin had a great game defensively. All in all, not a bad start. I would have liked to have won, though.”

Details of the girls games was unavailable at press time.

The Hornets were due to return to action for the first time at home on Monday, March 4, against Stuttgart.

The Lady Hornets were set to return to the field on Thursday, March 7, at El Dorado.



