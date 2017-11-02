Final 2017 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference football standings

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2017 Football standings
Team Conf. Ovl.
Bryant 9-0 10-0
North Little Rock 8-1 8-1
Cabot North 7-2 8-2
Benton 6-3 7-3
Cabot South 5-4 5-5
Conway Blue 3-6 4-6
Conway White 3-6 4-6
Lake Hamilton 2-7 3-7
LR Catholic 1-8 1-9
Russellville 1-8 1-9
Thursday, Aug. 31
Bryant 2, LR Fair 0 (forfeit)
Benton 49, Pulaski Academy 19
Cabot North 24, LR Central 0
Wynne 26, Cabot South 12
LR Catholic 34, LR Parkview 24
Conway Blue 18, Greenbrier 16
Conway White 25, Searcy 14
Lake Hamilton 36, Hot Springs 20
Morrilton 29, Russellville 0
Thursday, Sept. 7
Bryant 25, Cabot North 0
Benton 47, Conway White 34
Cabot South 24, Lake Hamilton 6
North Little Rock 28, Russellville 6
LR Catholic 7, Conway Blue 6
Thursday, Sept. 14
Bryant 45, Lake Hamilton 6
Cabot North 20, Benton 16
Conway White 34, LR Catholic 3
Conway Blue 12, Russellville 7
North Little Rock 28, Cabot South 0
Thursday, Sept. 21
Bryant 45, North Little Rock 12
Cabot South 14, Conway Blue 0
Russellville 40, LR Catholic 20
Cabot North 24, Conway White 20
Benton 40, Lake Hamilton 20
Thursday, Sept. 28
Bryant 45, Conway Blue 6
North Little Rock 20, Benton 8
Cabot North 38, Lake Hamilton 22
Conway White 42, Russellville 35
Cabot South 26, Catholic 13
Thursday, Oct. 5
Bryant 43, LR Catholic 14
North Little Rock 20, Cabot North 14
Benton 33, Conway Blue 13
Cabot South 60, Russellville 14
Conway White 33, Lake Hamilton 6
Thursday, Oct. 12
Bryant 35, Russellville 7
Cabot South 14, Conway White 13
Benton 40, LR Catholic 6
Cabot North 20, Conway Blue 0
North Little Rock 40, Lake Hamilton 8
Thursday, Oct. 19
Bryant 49, Cabot South 14
North Little Rock 54, Conway White 21
Conway Blue 32, Lake Hamilton 28
Cabot North 40, LR Catholic 7
Benton 54, Russellville 0
Thursday, Oct. 26
Bryant 48, Conway White 0
North Little Rock 28, Conway Blue 13
Benton 20, Cabot South 6
Cabot North 44, Russellville 14
Lake Hamilton 44, LR Catholic 38
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Bryant 27, Benton 12
Cabot North 14, Cabot South 0
Conway Blue 26, Conway White 14
North Little Rock 22, LR Catholic 7
Lake Hamilton 62, Russellville 38