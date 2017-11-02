Final 2017 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference football standings

November 2, 2017 Football

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2017 Football standings

Team                           Conf.                Ovl.

Bryant                         9-0                   10-0

North Little Rock         8-1                   8-1

Cabot North                7-2                   8-2

Benton                        6-3                   7-3

Cabot South                5-4                   5-5

Conway Blue               3-6                   4-6

Conway White            3-6                   4-6

Lake Hamilton             2-7                   3-7

LR Catholic                  1-8                   1-9

Russellville                  1-8                   1-9

Thursday, Aug. 31

Bryant 2, LR Fair 0 (forfeit)

Benton 49, Pulaski Academy 19

Cabot North 24, LR Central 0

Wynne 26, Cabot South 12

LR Catholic 34, LR Parkview 24

Conway Blue 18, Greenbrier 16

Conway White 25, Searcy 14

Lake Hamilton 36, Hot Springs 20

Morrilton 29, Russellville 0

Thursday, Sept. 7

Bryant 25, Cabot North 0

Benton 47, Conway White 34

Cabot South 24, Lake Hamilton 6

North Little Rock 28, Russellville 6

LR Catholic 7, Conway Blue 6

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bryant 45, Lake Hamilton 6

Cabot North 20, Benton 16

Conway White 34, LR Catholic 3

Conway Blue 12, Russellville 7

North Little Rock 28, Cabot South 0

Thursday, Sept. 21

Bryant 45, North Little Rock 12

Cabot South 14, Conway Blue 0

Russellville 40, LR Catholic 20

Cabot North 24, Conway White 20

Benton 40, Lake Hamilton 20

Thursday, Sept. 28

Bryant 45, Conway Blue 6

North Little Rock 20, Benton 8

Cabot North 38, Lake Hamilton 22

Conway White 42, Russellville 35

Cabot South 26, Catholic 13

Thursday, Oct. 5

Bryant 43, LR Catholic 14

North Little Rock 20, Cabot North 14

Benton 33, Conway Blue 13

Cabot South 60, Russellville 14

Conway White 33, Lake Hamilton 6

Thursday, Oct. 12

Bryant 35, Russellville 7

Cabot South 14, Conway White 13

Benton 40, LR Catholic 6

Cabot North 20, Conway Blue 0

North Little Rock 40, Lake Hamilton 8

Thursday, Oct. 19

Bryant 49, Cabot South 14

North Little Rock 54, Conway White 21

Conway Blue 32, Lake Hamilton 28

Cabot North 40, LR Catholic 7

Benton 54, Russellville 0

Thursday, Oct. 26

Bryant 48, Conway White 0

North Little Rock 28, Conway Blue 13

Benton 20, Cabot South 6

Cabot North 44, Russellville 14

Lake Hamilton 44, LR Catholic 38

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Bryant 27, Benton 12

Cabot North 14, Cabot South 0

Conway Blue 26, Conway White 14

North Little Rock 22, LR Catholic 7

Lake Hamilton 62, Russellville 38

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

