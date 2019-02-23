Final regular-season 6A-Central Conference boys standings

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Boys standings

Team                           Conf    Ovl

Bryant                         13-1     22-4

Conway                       10-4     19-7

North Little Rock         9-5       21-8

FS Northside               8-6       17-11

Cabot                          7-7       19-8

LR Central                   6-8       16-10

LR Catholic                  2-12     12-16

FS Southside               1-13     6-21

Friday, Jan. 4

Fort Smith Northside 47, Bryant 42

Cabot 53, Little Rock Catholic 28 

Conway 62, Fort Smith Southside 48

North Little Rock 67, Little Rock Central 63, OT 

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Bryant 60, Little Rock Catholic 47

Cabot 72, Fort Smith Southside 42

Conway 78, North Little Rock 71 

Fort Smith Northside 46, Little Rock Central 44

Friday, Jan. 11

Bryant 59, Little Rock Central 45 

Conway 61, Cabot 51

Little Rock Catholic 55, Fort Smith Northside 50

North Little Rock 92, Fort Smith Southside 63

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Bryant 66, Fort Smith Southside 43

Little Rock Central 48, Cabot 43

Conway 46, Fort Smith Northside 45 

North Little Rock 65, Little Rock Catholic 62, OT

Friday, Jan. 18

Bryant 65, Cabot 55 

Little Rock Central 65, Conway 54 

North Little Rock 66, Fort Smith Northside 58

Little Rock Catholic 64, Fort Smith Southside 59 

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Bryant 73, North Little Rock 56

Fort Smith Northside 54, Cabot 43

Conway 62, Little Rock Catholic 55 

Little Rock Central 54, Fort Smith Southside 49

Friday, Jan. 25

Bryant 61, Conway 59 

North Little Rock 54, Cabot 47 

Fort Smith Northside 65, Fort Smith Southside 30 

Little Rock Central 38, Little Rock Catholic 28 

Friday, Feb. 1

Bryant 46, Fort Smith Northside 34

Cabot 31, Little Rock Catholic 29, OT

Conway 73, Fort Smith Southside 59 

North Little Rock 71, Little Rock Central 60

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Bryant 62, Little Rock Catholic 51 

Cabot 76, FS Southside 64

Conway 62, North Little Rock 55

Fort Smith Northside 62, Little Rock Central 45 

Friday, Feb. 8

Bryant 49, Little Rock Central 45

Conway 47, Cabot 45 

Fort Smith Northside 38, Little Rock Catholic 30

North Little Rock 86, Fort Smith Southside 67

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Bryant 67, Fort Smith Southside 38 

Little Rock Central 48, Cabot 43 

Fort Smith Northside 59, Conway 58 

North Little Rock 76, Little Rock Catholic 46 

Friday, Feb. 15

Bryant 49, Cabot 33

Conway 79, Little Rock Central 64 

North Little Rock 65, Fort Smith Northside 64, OT

Fort Smith Southside 58, Little Rock Catholic 43 

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Bryant 66, North Little Rock 53 

Cabot 63, Fort Smith Northside 60

Conway 70, Little Rock Catholic 43

Little Rock Central 66, Fort Smith Southside 52 

Friday, Feb. 22

Bryant 67, Conway 64, OT

Cabot 65, North Little Rock 54 

Fort Smith Northside 67, Fort Smith Southside 57

Little Rock Central 41, LR Catholic 34

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

