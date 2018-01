Fox Sports Arkansas to broadcast tonight’s games; delayed telecast on Fidelity Local 6

The 7A-Central Conference games between Bryant and Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary Academy, respectively, will be broadcast on 93.7 Fox Sports Arkansas tonight from the Hornets’ Nest.

In addition, replays of the games will be telecast on Fidelity Local 6.

Mark Scarlett will handle the play-by-play duties.

The girls game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at around 7:30.