Freshman girls earn first win on the road

CABOT — After a frustrating day at a tournament in Russellville on Saturday, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team bore down and earned their first road win of the season on Monday, 25-21, 17-25, 15-7 over the Cabot South Lady Panthers.

“It was great to win on the road,” acknowledged Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We played well in the first and third (sets).”

Shaylee Carver produced 11 kills to lead the team at the net. Erin Key added four and Ashton Inman three. Abigail Weihe finished with 10 assists and Abbey Inman six.

In addition, Ashton Inman served for 11 points. Sam Still had seven service points including three aces while Olivia German-Goad served for seven points.

Still and Alyssa Hernandez each contributed 10 digs.

This Thursday, the Lady Hornets, now 5-2, hit the road for a fourth consecutive match (not counting the tournament on Saturday) when they play at Conway White.