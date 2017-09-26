Freshman girls surge to victory at Lake Hamilton

PEARCY — In their Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match on Monday night, the Bryant Lady Hornets and Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves freshman duel came down to a third and final set. It was tight early but the Lady Hornets surged behind the serving of Alyssa Hernandez, turning a 5-3 lead into an 11-3 advantage.

Bryant improved to 7-4 in conference play with a 25-20, 16-25, 15-5 victory.

The Lady Hornets’ work at the service line proved crucial. In the first set, it was Jaiyah Jackson.

“We started off real slow and got behind 5-10 early,” recounted Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We were down 16-20 when Jaiyah came up to serve. She finished the set serving nine straight points including four aces.

“We struggled to pass and hit in the second set and they came out on fire,” he said. “But we came out ready in the third and took care of business.”

With the Lady Hornets up 11-3, Lake Hamilton scored two points before Abigail Weihe served out the set for the win.

Jackson served for 10 points, Olivia German-Goad 7, Hernandez 6 and Weihe 4.

At the net, Ashton Inman had five kills and Natalie Horn four. Three kills were recorded by Madelyn Hoskins and Ella Reynolds. Shaylee Carver had two, Erin Key and Abbey Inman one each. Abbey Inman also had 15 assists.

Defensively, Sam Still produced 15 digs. Jackson had eight, German-Goad and Maddie Thomas five each.

Bryant hosts North Little Rock on Thursday in another CAJHC contest.