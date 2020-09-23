September 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Freshman Lady Hornets bounce back by sweeping Junior Lady Panthers

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Four is the number; the number is four.[more]

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team had four things that their head coach Julie Long wanted them to concentrate on in practice with designs on snapping a four-match slump in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference action.

The result was a 25-18, 26-24 win on Thursday, Sept. 20, over the Cabot South Junior Lady Panthers at the Bryant Middle School gym.

“We made our focus go towards four things,” Long recounted, “serving, consistency, playing smart and communication. Every game the girls are trying to perfect these four things. They are working hard at doing so.

“After the game (Thursday), we discussed how the team felt they did in all four categories and they felt good on serving, and playing smart, but consistency and communication are still lacking.

“I’m proud of how the girls played and they are working hard to come together as a team,” she concluded.

The Lady Hornets, now 5-4, will put that work to the test again on Thursday, Sept. 27, at Conway Blue.