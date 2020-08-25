August 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Freshman Lady Hornets come through in the clutch for first win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Showing some grit late in the third game of their season-opening match with the Cabot North Lady Panthers on Monday, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team earned a 2-1 win, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13.

After falling behind 5-9 in the final game of the match, the Lady Hornets’ Meagan Chism served to cut it to 7-9. After a sideout gave the Lady Panthers a 7-10 edge, the Lady Hornets broke serve and Faith Stone served up a rally and, despite a Cabot timeout, Bryant surged to a 12-10 lead.

Though the game was tight from then on, the Lady Panthers were unable to draw even again as the Lady Hornets extracted the victory.

“It was a good first game,” declared Lady Hornets coach Julie Long. “The girls fought hard through the whole game. We had some inconsistencies that showed the second set, but we pulled it back together the third set.

“They played hard and made some big plays just by hustling after the ball and not giving up on it,” she said. “This group plays with a lot of heart and continues to get better daily in practice.”

The opening game of the match featured service runs by Bimonii Jones and Chism. An early surge with Kristin Boyle serving and a late on from Stone helped too. Bryant surged to an 11-5 lead early. Cabot cut it to 17-20 late before Stone’s run from 21 to 23.

Cabot grabbed a 6-2 lead early in the second game and never trailed.

Bryant plays again on Thursday, Aug. 27, against Lake Hamilton at the Bryant Middle School gym.