September 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Freshman team gets back on track in straight sets over Lake Hamilton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

For more photos by Kevin Nagle, go here.

“Played great the first and survived the second,” said Bryant Lady Hornets freshman coach Lawrence Jefferson after Monday night’s volleyball match against the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves at Bryant Middle School gym. And the score indicates what he was talking about as the Lady Hornets won in straight sets, 25-5, 25-22.

In their second match of the season back on Aug. 25, Bryant lost to Lake Hamilton in two sets but since then, the Lady Hornets earned a pair of wins over the Lady Wolves including Monday’s match.

Bryant was coming off back-to-back losses following a 4-1 stretch as the team works towards the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference Tournament, which will be held in Bryant Oct. 22.

On Monday, the first-set victory featured a run by Kiarra Beard at the service line. She served for an ace for Bryant’s 12th point then held serve until it was 23-5. The surge included three more aces.

The Lady Wolves broke serve but couldn’t maintain. Bryant broke serve and Cora Edwards served for the game-ending point.

Beard wound up with 17 good serves in the match including her four aces. Erin Thompson got in all seven of her serves with an ace. Edwards, Meredith Medford and Grace Camferdam added aces as well.

Thompson led with 19 digs. Sams and Beard added seven apiece, Edward five.

At the net, Sams led with four kills. Truli Bates had three to go with three solo blocks. Thompson finished with two kills and Casey Welch had one.

Up next for the Lady Hornets is a trip to North Little Rock on Thursday. It’ll be the fifth match with the Lady Charging Wildcats this season. North Little Rock has won three of the previous four so it’s another chance for the Lady Hornets to show how much they’ve improved.