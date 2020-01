Freshman teams return to action in Lake Hamilton tourney

The Bryant freshman basketball teams will return to action after the holiday break at the Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament at Lake Hamilton today.

Here are the brackets for the tournament:

KAMERON HALE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

FRESHMAN

Thursday, Jan. 2

Game 1 — Bryant vs. Arkadelphia (girls), 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Malvern vs. Hot Springs (boys), 11:15 a.m.

Game 3 — Benton vs. Mena (girls), 12:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Bryant vs. Hot Springs Lakeside (boys), 1:45 p.m.

Game 5 — Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Hot Springs (girls), 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Mena vs. Benton (boys), 4:15 p.m.

Game 7 — Lake Hamilton vs. Malvern (girls), 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Lake Hamilton vs. Arkadelphia (boys), 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3

Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Game 2 loser vs. game 4 loser, 11:15 a.m.

Game 11 — Game 5 loser vs. game 7 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 6 loser vs. game 8 loser, 1:45 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner, 4:15 p.m.

Game 15 — Game 5 winner vs. game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 16 — Game 6 winner vs. game 8 winner, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Game 17 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 18 — Game 10 winner vs. game 12 winner, 12:15 p.m.

Game 19 — Game 13 loser vs. game 15 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 20 — Game 14 loser vs. game 16 loser, 5:45 p.m.

Game 21 — Game 13 winner vs. game 15 winner, 4 p.m. (Arena)

Game 22 — Game 14 winner vs. game 16 winner, 5:15 p.m. (Arena)