Freshmen girls earn win in first conference match

September 27, 2019 Volleyball

Playing their first Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match of the season, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team forged a 25-20, 25-20 win over the Conway Blue Lady Cats at the Bryant Junior High gym on Thursday night.

“We finally put a whole match together,” stated Lady Hornets coach Cindy Jones. “Passers passed well. Setters set well and hitters hit hard.

“Our defense is starting to learn to read the hitters and get after every ball,” she noted. “Mary Beth James played a great game all around for us. And Jacia Gilbert came up with several key blocks and kills. It was a team effort from everyone.”

The Lady Hornets are set to play in a tournament in Cabot on Saturday then return to conference play at Cabot South on Monday, Sept. 30.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Volleyball
September 25, 2019
North Little Rock fends off Lady Hornets’ upset bid
Volleyball
September 25, 2019
NLR captures JV match with Lady Hornets

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!