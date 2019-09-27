Freshmen girls earn win in first conference match

Playing their first Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match of the season, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team forged a 25-20, 25-20 win over the Conway Blue Lady Cats at the Bryant Junior High gym on Thursday night.

“We finally put a whole match together,” stated Lady Hornets coach Cindy Jones. “Passers passed well. Setters set well and hitters hit hard.

“Our defense is starting to learn to read the hitters and get after every ball,” she noted. “Mary Beth James played a great game all around for us. And Jacia Gilbert came up with several key blocks and kills. It was a team effort from everyone.”

The Lady Hornets are set to play in a tournament in Cabot on Saturday then return to conference play at Cabot South on Monday, Sept. 30.