Funk sparks Lady Hornets freshmen to win over Russellville

In a game in which scoring was at a premium, Addison Funk came off the bench to score 10 points for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team. That turned out to be half of the Lady Hornets points, but it was enough as the defense stymied the Russellville Lady Whirlwinds.

Bryant earned its second consecutive win 20-12 heading into the final week of the regular season, hoping to continue to gather momentum heading into the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference post-season tournament, which will be held in Bryant starting Feb. 12.

The Lady Hornets host Cabot South on Monday before wrapping up the regular season at home against Conway White.

Thursday’s game was tied 4-4 late in the second quarter. The first quarter had ended 2-2. Kaitlyn Weng had accounted for the Lady Hornets’ first basket and Funk’s 12-foot jumper was Bryant’s second.

Russellville’s Gracie Campbell scored to tie it at 4.

Two free throws by Jaiyah Jackson snapped the tie and started an extended run for the Lady Hornets. Funk added a pair from the line with :09 left in the half to make it 8-4.

That 4-0 surge turned into an 11-0 run with the start of the third quarter. Ashton Inman hit a free throw then Kristyn Weng knocked down the only 3-pointer of the game.

Despite a Russellville timeout, the Lady ‘Winds continued to struggle offensively and Funk hit a jumper in the lane then, moments later, had a free throw to make it 15-4.

“We had some breakdowns but it’s hard to argue giving up just 12 points,” said Bryant coach Nathan Castaldi. “We can be picky and find things that, obviously, we need to work on. But, defensively, we did a great job.

“I thought the start of the second half, we did a good job of executing the offense, getting the shots we wanted,” he added. “We made a few then I think we got a little shot-happy, took some shots — we made a couple so ‘now, I’m feeling it; I’m going to get me another one.’ So, we kind of got out of rhythm there. But, the start of the second half, I thought we did a good job.”

Russellville broke an extended dry spell with 2:05 left in the third quarter when Sheridan Rogers found some room in the lane for a jumper. Funk answered but Campbell scored again. Sara Velazquez hit a free throw — the Lady Whirlwinds were just 4 of 16 at the line, however — and the Bryant margin was down to 17-10.

But Kaitlyn Weng drove into the lane and hit a pull-up jay at the buzzer to make it 19-10.

Russellville was limited to a basket by Velazquez in the fourth quarter and the Lady Hornets were only able to added a late free throw by Funk as they went 1 of 4 at the line in the quarter, though they were 7 of 12 for the game.

Bryant out-rebounded Russellville 29-21, led by Abbey Inman with a game-high six. Four Lady Hornets — Ashton Inman, Ryleigh Laughlin, Funk and Lauryn Taylor — collected four boards each.

LADY HORNETS 20, LADY WHIRLWINDS 12

Freshman

Score by quarters

Russellville 2 2 6 2 — 12

BRYANT 2 6 11 1 — 20

LADY WHIRLWINDS 12

Rogers 1-2 0-0 2, Velazquez 1-5 1-2 3, Magill 0-2 2-4 2, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-4 0-4 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Adkins 0-0 0-1 0, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0, Shale 0-2 1-4 1, Campbell 2-6 0-1 4, Bewley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 4-22 (18%) 4-16 (25%) 12.

LADY HORNETS 20

Ka.Weng 2-5 0-0 4, Kr.Weng 1-4 0-0 3, Ab.Inman 0-5 0-2 0, As.Inman 0-0 1-2 1, Laughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Funk 3-8 4-6 10, Jackson 0-2 2-2 2, Buck 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-28 (21%) 7-12 (58%) 20.

Three-point field goals: Bryant 1-8 (Kr.Weng 1-2, Ka.Weng 0-2, Funk 0-2, Ab.Inman 0-1, Laughlin 0-1), Russellville 0-3 (Rogers 0-1, Velazquez 0-1, Ellis 0-1). Turnovers: Bryant 10, Russellville 12. Rebounds: Bryant 8-21 29 (Ab.Inman 1-5 6, As.Inman 1-3 4, Laughlin 1-3 4, Funk 2-2 4, Taylor 1-3 4, Kr.Weng 0-2 2, Buck 0-1 1, Brown 0-1 1, team 2-1 3), Russellville 4-17 21 (Adkins 0-4 4, Rogers 1-2 3, Ellis 2-1 3, Velazquez 0-2 2, Magill 0-2 2, Campbell 0-2 2, Walker 0-1 1, Hale 1-0 1, team 0-3 3). Team fouls: Bryant 12, Russellville 16.





