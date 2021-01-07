Game cancellation, postponement announced

Tonight’s eighth grade girls’ game at Conway has been cancelled due to Covid issues on the Conway Blue team. The eighth grade boys’ game will be played at 5 p.m., at Bolding Arena followed by the freshman girls and freshman boys games.

In addition, Covid issues surrounding the Bryant Lady Hornets high school team has forced the postponement of their game at Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock on Friday night. That game will probably be rescheduled.

The boys game at Little Rock Catholic will be played with JV game starting at 5 followed by the high school boys around 6.