September 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Good day for Bryant on the links

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Eight different golfers shot 43 or better for the Bryant Hornets with the scoring quartet all better than 41 at Burns Park golf course Tuesday. As a result, the Hornets took team honors over 7A-Central Conference rival North Little Rock Charging Wildcats, 155-168.

The Lady Hornets compiled a team score of 138 with all three scoring players shooting under 49. North Little Rock didn’t have enough players to produce a team score.

Bryant is scheduled to return to play on Thursday against Lakeside at Hot Springs Country Club.

Austin Harmon and Tyler Green each finished with rounds of 37 for the Hornets. Nick Canale shot a 40 while Chase Thornton and Ross Weaver each turned in a round of 41. Ashton Green, Allen Humbard and Gary Williamson each finished at 43.

For the girls, Peyton Weaver paced the field with a round of 43. Savanna Cathey carded a 46 while Carley Miller finished at 49. Tiffany Robinson shot 60.