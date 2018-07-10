Grant’s blast gets Senior Sox on route to lopsided win

CABOT — It took nearly as much time to play their game against Cabot Centennial Bank on Monday night as it did for the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team to get to Cabot.

Behind the pitching of Scott Schmidt and Boston Heil and a 10-hit offense that was highlighted by Logan Grant’s first home run, the Sox buried the Bankers, 11-1 in five innings.

Grant, Logan Catton and Logan Chambers each had two hits for Bryant, which improved to 26-5-1 on the season going into a game at Little Rock Post 1 to be played at UALR on Wednesday.

Schmidt threw four innings, allowing a run on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts. He was backed by errorless defense. Heil finished with a shutout fifth, working around a two-out single.

Bryant’s scoring started in the second. With one out, Myers Buck drew a four-pitch walk then Grant launched his homer to left.

Catton kept the inning going with an infield hit. Coby Greiner drilled a liner to right for a knock. Catton sprinted for third and drew a throw. Greiner tried to make second but a relay from third got him for the second out of the frame.

A base hit to right by Chambers plated Catton to make it 3-0.

Schmidt pitched around a lead-off double in the bottom of the second then, in the third, Cabot got on the board on a single, a double and a balk. With a runner at third and one out, Schmidt induced a pop to Catton at second and a groundout to keep it 3-1.

Buck reached second on a throwing error to begin the Sox’ fourth. Grant singled to drive him home to make it a three-run lead again.

With two down, Chambers beat out and infield hit and scored behind Grant when Jake Wright cracked a double to left.

Despite a pair of singled in the home fourth, the Sox held their 6-1 lead going into the fifth.

A walk to Brandon Hoover started Bryant’s five-run burst. Schmidt grounded a single into right that sent Hoover hustling to third. Buck’s infield hit got Hoover home.

The bases were loaded when Grant was awarded first on catcher’s interference. Catton drove in two with a single to right. Chambers drove in Grant with a groundout to second and it was 11-1.

Heil retired the first two in the bottom of the fifth, one on strikes. After the single, the final out came on a fly to Greiner in center.