September 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Harmon, Morehead lead BHS golfers past Central

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant golf teams swept their 7A/6A-Central Conference rivals from Little Rock Central in a nine-hole dual match at Longhills Golf Club on Thursday.

Austin Harmon led the boys with a round of one-under 35, one of three who carded sub-40 rounds. Harmon was individual medalist.

The Lady Hornets were led by Morgan Morehead’s medalist round of 43.[more]

The boys finished with a team total of 148 to Central’s 155. Tyler Green and Brandon Crosby carded rounds of 36 with Chris Harris and Chase Thornton each finishing at 41.

The Bryant girls compiled a team score of 154 to 171 for the Lady Tigers. Carley Miller added a round of 50 with Savanna Cathey finishing at 51 and Caitlin Lawson turning in a round of 59.

The BHS teams will host another match at Longhills on Tuesday, Sept. 14.