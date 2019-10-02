Homecoming maids announced

Sixteen young ladies will represent Bryant High School as maids on the 2019 Homecoming Court.

The high school will celebrate Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 18, when the Hornets take on the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks. Festivities begin at 6:25 p.m. at Hornet Stadium. The Bryant Homecoming queen will be crowned prior to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Maids include, front from left, seniors Kiarra Beard, Libby Majors, Casey Welch, Paige Fuhrman, Meredith Medford, and Camryn Ausbrooks; second row, juniors Katelynn Brown, Jillian Colclasure, Ella Reynolds, Josie Roach, and Khyla Tucker; back row, sophomores Ellie Baribeau, Lauren Baker, Kourtney Scott, Brooklyn Sisco, and Saige Kelly.