Hornet football staff honored

February 9, 2019 Football

The Bryant High School varsity football staff has been named the Class 7A coaching staff of the year by the Arkansas Football Coaches Association.

Led by head coach Buck James, the staff includes defensive coordinator Quad Sanders, offensive coordinator Kirk Bock along with Shane Clancy Terrance Heaggans, Chris Jordan, Julian Jones, Adam Pendergrass, Travis Queck and B.J. Shuller.

Shown above, James speaks to Arkansas High School Football Coaches at the Ronnie Roach football clinic in Hot Springs earlier this week.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

