May 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Hornet soccer players earn post-season honors
EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).
Photos by Rick Nation and Kevin Nagle. For more, go here and here.
Post-season honors for the 2011 high school soccer season have been announced with six[more] players from the Bryant Hornets included. Reed Evans and Alex Rowlan have been named all-State in Class 7A. Rowlan was also named to the all-State Tournament team for his play in the Class 7A State tourney. All-conference honors in the 7A/6A-Central Conference were awarded to Forrest Fowler and Holden Chavis. Ben Stukenborg and Jesse Wolf were named all-conference honorable mention.
