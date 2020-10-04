October 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Hornets advance to second day of State golf tournament

CONWAY — The Bryant Hornets finished fifth in the 7A-Central Conference today and earned a chance to play on the second day as the seventh-place team for the Class 7A State golf tournament at Centennial Country Club.

The Hornets were paced by Drew Darbonne with an 18-hole round of 81. Scott Schmidt carded an 82. Tanner Caton shot 85, Landon Allison 89 and Brendon Morton 97. The top four scores counted toward the team total of 337.

Little Rock Catholic’s Miles Smith earned individual medalist honors in the conference by firing a 67. Cabot’s Connor Grant finished a stroke off Smith’s pace, leading the Panthers to the 7A-Central title with a team score of 304. Catholic and North Little Rock tied for second at 320 with Conway at 325.

At the same event, the 7A-West Conference championship was claimed by Fayetteville at 291. The Bulldogs had the top two individual rounds with Fisher Vollendorf carding a 71 and Denver Davis finishing with a round of 72.

Rogers was second among the teams in the West with a total of 326.

The first-day totals will count toward the State title, which will be determined on Wednesday with the second round of 18 holes.