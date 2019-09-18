Hornets capture first conference win at Cabot

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets captured their first conference victory, 3-1, over the Cabot Panthers in a 6A-Central match on Tuesday. Jalen Dinstbier and Codi Kirby each won singles matches while Caleb Greiner and Connor Martin teamed up to win the number two doubles match.

Cabot won the girls matched 4-0. In JV action, the Panthers won 4-0 over the Hornets and Lady Panthers took three of four matches.

Dinstbier won 8-4 in number one singles. Kirby finished his match tied 7-7 but won an extended tiebreaker 13-11.

Greiner and Martin prevailed in a tough match, 8-5, while, at number one doubles, Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo were defeated 2-8.

In girls’ action, Kate Keith was edged out 5-8 at number one while Hannah Henderson fell 3-8 in the number two match.

In doubles, Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier lost 0-8 as did Megan Brown and Janie Ray at number two.

In JV matches, the Bryant doubles team of Adrienne Shelton and Destiny Galindo won 6-3.

In girls’ singles matches, Galindo fell 0-6 as did Chelse Nwankow. Hartz lost 1-6.

For the boys, Corwin Martin fell 1-6, Tristan Shamlin lost 4-6 and David Goshien was defeated 0-6. Shame Morris and Daniel Dellorto combined in a doubles match and absorbed a narrow defeat 4-6.

Bryant is set to play at Conway on Monday, Sept. 23, then closes out the regular season against North Little Rock at Burns Park on Thursday, Sept. 26.