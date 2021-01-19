January 18 in Bryant athletics history: 2011

Hornets celebrate 2010 season at annual banquet
EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).
Photos courtesy of Carla Thomas
Senior Ben Seale was voted the annual Mr. Hornet Award for leadership in the classroom and on the field, it was announced at the annual[more] Bryant Hornets football banquet held Monday night at The Center at Bishop Park.
In addition, it was announced that senior Brodie Nixon has been named the program’s Brandon Burlsworth Football Award winner. The Burlsworth Award is awarded each year to the player that “demonstrates a desire to succeed at the highest level, a willingness to overcome life’s obstacles and welcomes the many challenges that lie ahead. The recipient must have a strong work ethic, character and a willingness to go beyond what is asked of him.”
Michelle Pickett, mother of senior Landon Pickett, was given the annual 12th Man Award for her work in support of the team.
The event featured video highlights for the Hornets 9-3 season in which they captured a share of the 7A-Central Conference championship and reached the quarterfinals of the State playoffs. Head coach Paul Calley noted that the senior class was the winningest class in the program’s history, taking part in 25 wins in three seasons. It was the fifth consecutive season in which the Hornets have won eight or more games. The team tied a school record for points scored in a season.
Letters were issued and those voted by the coaches of the 7A-Central as all-State, all-conference, and honorable mention were recognized. In addition, the top scholar athletes on the team were noted.
Permanent team captains, as voted on by the players, were also announced as seniors Josh Hampton, Hunter Mayall, Jacob Brady and Marcus Harris.
Junior Dillon Winfrey and senior Tyler Freshour were both voted the Mr. Hustle Award by their teammates.
In the other categories voted on by the team, senior center Justin Rauch was voted the outstanding offensive lineman; senior Stephen Clark, the outstanding back; junior Sawyer Nichols, the outstanding receiver; and sophomore Devin Sears, the outstanding offensive scout team player. The coaches voted the offensive MVP award to sophomore quarterback Hayden Lessenberry.
On defense, senior Matt Jones was named the outstanding lineman; senior Hunter Mayall, the outstanding linebacker; and senior Holden Chavis, the most outstanding defensive back. Sophomore Jared Koon earned the outstanding defensive scout team player award. The coaches named Hampton the defensive MVP.
The special teams MVPs were junior kicker Jace Denker and senior punter and kick returner Tanner Tolbert.
The Salt Bowl Press Box Awards were handed out to seniors Blake Davidson (offense) and Collin Chapdelaine (defense).
Hampton, Rauch, Winfrey and Tolbert were noted for earning all-State honors. Hampton, mentioned head coach Paul Calley, led the team with 104 tackles including 12 for losses, four sacks and two fumble recoveries. He scored five touchdowns, four rushing and another on a fumble recovery. He was named a finalist in the State Farm/Hooten’s Defensive Player of the Year award competition for Classes 7A and 6A and chosen the Defensive Player of the Year by Vype magazine.
Rauch, Calley said, led the way for more than 3,000 yards of offense and in “pancake” blocks. He was named to the Vype magazine all-Arkansas offensive team.
Winfrey, the coach continued, was in on 55 tackles including a team-leading eight on special teams. He had two tackles for losses, six pass break-ups, a sack, two interceptions and six kickoff returns for 211 yards and a touchdown. He returned six punts for 132 yards.
Tolbert, he said, was in on 64 tackles, two for losses, six on special teams with three interceptions and three pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. He blocked a kick on special teams as well. He returned 13 kickoffs for 454 yards and punted 26 times for a 42-yard average.
All-conference selections were Mayall, Clark and Austin Johnson. Mayall was second on the team with 89 tackles including seven for losses, two interceptions with one he returned for a score. He broke up seven passes, recovered a fumble and blocked a kick.
Clark led the team in rushing with 798 yards on 136 carries. He caught nine passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. He returned two kickoffs for 76 yards putting him over 1,000 yards of all-purpose yardage. He also made 10 tackes on defense.
Johnson, Calley said, was considered one of the best all-around offensive linemen in the conference.
Honorable mention all-conference recipients included Nichols (34 receptions, 603 yeards, three touchdowns), junior Karon Dismuke (93 rushes, 643 yards, 7 yard average per carry, five touchdowns), Chavis (88 tackles, 7 on special teams, an interception, three break-ups and two fumble recoveries), senior James Kidd (68 tackles, three for losses, three sacks), and senior Colby Maness (one of the best pass blockers in the conference).
Scholar athletes were also recognized. Those with a 3.5 gpa or above included Dylan Blasi, Brady, Chavis, Davidson, Cody Elmore, Freshour, Caleb Garrett, Nixon, Jon Reed, Seale and Joseph Stroud. Those with a 3.0 to 3.49 included Clark, Derek Faulkner, Adam Gonzalez, Hampton, Steven Lecamu, Mayall, Nic Moore, Jordan Murdock, Landon Pickett, Rauch and Brannon Smith.
Calley’s opening remarks included reference to the book “Season of Life” by Jeffery Marx, about former Baltimore Colts captain Joe Ehrmann, now an ordained minister and a volunteer high school football coach.
“Joe was your average guy who enjoyed hanging with the boys and having fun at the bar, until a tragic event changed his life. Marx was a ballboy for the Colts as a youngster. When Marx heard that Memorial Stadium in Baltimore would be torn down in 2001, it flooded his mind with some of his most pleasant memories as a child. Marx decided to write a final tribute to the old stadium, and started contacting former Colts to get them to relive their greatest moments there. That’s when he became reunited with Joe Ehrmann, and realized what great work he was doing in the community with people who were less fortunate. Ehrmann stressed the fact that most of the problems we face today, could be eliminated, if we taught our young men how to love.
“Ehrmann is serious about the game of football, but he’s even more serious about the purpose of life. And he has devoted his life to teaching young me a whole new meaning of masculinity. He calls it Building Men for Others.
“He teaches that being a man means emphasizing relationships and having a cause bigger than yourself. It means accepting responsibility and leading courageously. It means empathy, integrity, and living a life of service to others is more important than points on a scoreboard.
“He gives credit to a poem that helped lead him in the right direction:
‘There is a destiny that makes us brothers;
‘None goes his way alone:
‘All that we send into the lives of others
‘Comes back into our own.’
“While speaking to the nation last week, at a Memorial Service for the people that were slain in Arizona, President Obama made this statement toward the end of his address:
‘The value of our life is determined by how much we have loved, and given to the lives of others.’
“I think our players possess all the qualities I’ve just mentioned and just a little more. They have formed a strong bond, a true brotherhood. Their unselfish attitude, tireless work ethic, a willingness to help others and their tremendous desire to succeed in everything they do is very apparent. All these qualities have given them what it takes to be winners in the game of life. It has also given them the opportunity to be winners on the scoreboard. Let’s give a round of applause to the 7A-Central Conference champions!”
Calley went on to thank his staff, coaches Steve Griffith, Brad Stroud, John Wells, Dale Jones, Jason Hay and Travis Queck plus freshman and eighth grade team coaches Kenny Horn, Kirk Bock, Brad Smotherman and Bobby Winn, athletic trainer Christa Finney, filmer Ricky Trotter, Jason Kendrix from Otter Creek Assembly of God, trainers Erica Selig and Rachel Childers along with managers Zach Evans, Chris Stacy, James Copeland and D.J. Gates.
He also extended thanks to “Pastor Tracy and Sandra Tracey from Otter Creek Assembly of God; First Southern Baptist Church of Bryant; Indian Springs Baptist Church; all the parents and volunteers that helped throughout the year with the spirit assemblies, concessions and pregame meals; Laryssa (Calley) and all that helped with Football for Mommies; Margaret Sorrows, Cody Elmore and Marty Ivy for all that they do for me; Coach (Tom) Farmer, Mr. (Bob) Padgett, Randy Welch, and Rick Pilcher; The Swarm, Janet Watson, Kim Cruse, Paula Johnson; the Ya-Ya’s; the press box crew, chain gang, band, dance team and cheerleaders; the faculty and administration; Rob Patrick, the positive voice of the Hornets; Nancy Lafferty and the Student Senate; Derek Phillips and Larry Mitchell; Matt Snyder, Anna Bunner; and the sponsors of the new turf field, Everett Buick GMC, First Security Bank, Larry’s Pizza, Scott Smith, Thompson Electric, Jackson Brown King architects, Carson Physical Therapy, and James H. Cone Inc.”
Everette Hatcher
Another great year of hornet football and it seems that we just have come to expect great results every year. However, it doesn’t happen unless countless hours of hard work are put in. I am glad that Bryant Daily took the time to write a lengthy article recognizing so many people that made it happen this year. Go Hornets!!
Tara Seale
I am very impressed with the GPA of this graduating senior class football team. You have exhibited what it takes to become not only great athletes, but also great students. Congratulations, and I appreciate the example that you are setting for the rest of the student body.