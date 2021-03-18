March 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets earn first soccer win ever over Conway

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — For the first time since the two teams started playing each other in 2003, the Bryant Hornets soccer team had defeated the Conway Wampus Cats.

On a goal by Sean Sobba off a throw in kick from Kyle Nossaman, the Hornets claimed a 1-0 victory over the defending Class 7A State runners-up in their own stadium.

In 2005, the Hornets and Wampus Cats battled to a 2-2 tie but Conway had won all 11 of the other matches between the two teams.[more]

“Unbelievable,” stated Hornets coach Jason Hay. “The kids played hard and finally got it done in a close one.”

The game was a scoreless tie at the half.

Bryant, coming off a tough shootout loss at home against Russellville, improved to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the 7A-Central Conference. The Hornets will be off for spring break and return to action on Tuesday, March 30, at home against league rival Cabot.

“I thought we played well,” Hay commented. “Our back four defensive line did a great job of stopping Conway’s forwards from getting shots. Tyler Salminen had a very big save inside the 18 as a Conway forward broke loose and was about to be one-on-one to the goal. Tyler stepped in front of him and shouldered him out at the last second to save what would have been a close shot on goal.

“We have been in several close games this season and we finally got one to go our way,” he added. “It was a great win for our program but just how big of a win it is will depend on how we play the rest of this season. I know that our guys are not content with just being 3-2 in conference. Even though it is a win against Conway, it is still only one win in the win column. It does not guarantee a playoff spot and that is the team goal for the season.”