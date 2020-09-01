September 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Hornets ease past Russellville in dual match

RUSSELLVILLE — In a dual match with Russellville on Monday, the Bryant Hornets got the better of things with a composite score of 160 to Russellville’s 207 in the team competition.

Freshman Tyler Green was the individual medalist with a four-over par 39 over nine holes.[more]

Kollin Lewis and Payne Roberts each finished at 40 with Hunter Alford turning in a round of 41 and Jonathan Kooiman carding a 42.

The girls medalist was Russellville’s only entry, Libby Croom, who turned in a two-over 37.

Morgan Morehead paced the Lady Hornets with a round of 47. Kristen Dudley shot a 50. Caitlin Lawson and Carlie Miller each turned in a 63.

Bryant was set to take on North Little Rock, Benton and Mount St. Mary’s Academy today at Longhills Golf Club.

