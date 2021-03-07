March 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets edge Van Buren in tourney opener in Bentonville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTONVILLE — The Bryant Hornets soccer team won their opening contest at the Northwest Arkansas Invitational Friday night to run their overall record this season to 4-0.

Carlos Garcia, subbing for injured forward Sean Sobba, scored the match's lone goal off an assist from Jonathan Lowery as the Hornets downed 7A-Central Conference rival Van Buren, 1-0.

“We came out the first half very sluggish after a long ride from Bryant,” related Hornets coach Jason Hay. “We spent much of the first half pushed back into our defensive part of the field.

“We missed a couple of shots with one bouncing off the post,” he added.

“In the second half, we came out and played much better.”

The Hornets were scheduled to play Springdale in the second round of the tournament at noon today.