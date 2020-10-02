October 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Hornets finish second in 7A-West, third going into second round of State tourney

CONWAY — The Bryant Hornets, with three golfers carding rounds under 80 over 18 holes, finished[more] as runner-up in the 7A-West Conference championship, which was contested on the first day of the two-day Class 7A State Tournament at Centennial Country Club on Monday.

The scores from Monday’s round will also count in the bid for the State title today.

Senior Austin Harmon fired a 76, senior Tyler Green turned in a 78 and junior Chase Thornton carded a 79 to lead the Hornets. An 82 from freshman Drew Castleberry and an 88 by sophomore Nick Canale completed the Hornets’ rounds as they combined for a team score of 315, five strokes behind conference champion Fayetteville.

Harmon earned all-conference honors with his round.

In the State competition, Conway led at 296 followed by Fayetteville and Bryant going into today’s round.