Hornets fourth at league meet as Terry, Barrientos earn all-conference

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

LITTLE ROCK — Henry Terry and Chris Barrientos earned all-conference honors by finishing in the top 10 at the 7A-Central Conference cross country championship meet on Monday at Western Hills Park, leading the Bryant Hornets to a fourth-place finish.

The Hornets scored 77 points to finish behind Cabot (45), Conway (56) and Little Rock Catholic (63).

Terry finished fifth with a time of 17:15 while Barrientos’ 17:32 was good for eighth overall.

The Hornets scoring group also included Bresner Austin (16th in 18:04), Jhorman Crus (23rd, 18:26) and Decatur Austin (25th, 18:30).

Alberto Rodarte (26th in 18:32) and Blake Shields (31st in 18:41) completed the Hornets’ top seven.

“Coming into the meet, we were picked fourth on paper but I thought if we had a great day we might have a shot,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “We had some struggles out there and came up short, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

“Henry Terry had a great meet to place fifth and Chris Barrientos was struggling but did a good job to just hang in there and finish eighth,” he added. “Hats off to Cabot for having a great meet and winning the team title.”

The Hornets will compete in the Class 7A State meet on Friday, Nov. 3 at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.